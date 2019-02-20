SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced the

release of its 2018 annual letter to stockholders (titled “Designed to

Perform”) authored by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The

letter may be viewed and downloaded from STORE Capital’s Investor

Relations website at ir.storecapital.com

under CEO

Videos and Annual Reports.

In the letter, reflecting on STORE Capital’s performance and purpose,

Mr. Volk stated, “As we continued to deliver for our stockholders in

2018, we continued to challenge ourselves to become a better and

stronger company. The results and share performance we have realized are

not a fluke; they stem from a business model we designed before we

opened our doors for business in 2011. We formed STORE Capital with a

purpose. We see the path before us and are excited about our continued

prospects, but our success will be best measured by what we can achieve

for all our stakeholders.”

The letter details a number of key points about STORE Capital, including:



  • A performance summary describing the Company’s fourth consecutive year
    of delivering double-digit shareholder returns;


  • Outstanding achievements in customer and portfolio growth, balance
    sheet and capital stack management, operational improvements and
    financial results, among others;


  • STORE Capital’s “brick by brick” approach to building a trophy
    portfolio; and


  • The Company’s commitment to corporate responsibility and to making a
    positive contribution to all stakeholders, including stockholders,
    employees, customers, suppliers, creditors and communities.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit

centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be

found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

