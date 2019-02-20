SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced the
release of its 2018 annual letter to stockholders (titled “Designed to
Perform”) authored by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The
letter may be viewed and downloaded from STORE Capital’s Investor
Relations website at ir.storecapital.com
under CEO
Videos and Annual Reports.
In the letter, reflecting on STORE Capital’s performance and purpose,
Mr. Volk stated, “As we continued to deliver for our stockholders in
2018, we continued to challenge ourselves to become a better and
stronger company. The results and share performance we have realized are
not a fluke; they stem from a business model we designed before we
opened our doors for business in 2011. We formed STORE Capital with a
purpose. We see the path before us and are excited about our continued
prospects, but our success will be best measured by what we can achieve
for all our stakeholders.”
The letter details a number of key points about STORE Capital, including:
A performance summary describing the Company’s fourth consecutive year
of delivering double-digit shareholder returns;
Outstanding achievements in customer and portfolio growth, balance
sheet and capital stack management, operational improvements and
financial results, among others;
STORE Capital’s “brick by brick” approach to building a trophy
portfolio; and
The Company’s commitment to corporate responsibility and to making a
positive contribution to all stakeholders, including stockholders,
employees, customers, suppliers, creditors and communities.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit
centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be
found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors:
Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220
Lisa Mueller,
310-622-8231
or
Media:
Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226