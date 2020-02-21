STORE Capital Releases 2019 Annual Stockholder Letter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the release of its 2019 annual letter to stockholders (entitled “A Business Model That Delivers”) authored by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The letter may be viewed and downloaded from STORE Capital’s Investor Relations website at ir.storecapital.com under CEO Videos and Annual Reports.
In the letter, Mr. Volk reflects on STORE Capital’s purpose in serving the middle market through its net-lease business model. “For better than thirty years, we have been hard at work demonstrating to real estate intensive middle market and larger companies that they are far better off having a landlord than a banker. By the end of 2019, we had the most diverse tenant base among institutional net lease landlords, together with among the most extensive tenant roster comprising 478 customers. Still, we are excited that we are just scratching the surface of the extensive market that we address.”
The letter details many of the keys to STORE Capital’s business model and how that model has delivered historic outperformance, creating superior compound Market Value Added growth, or the growth in spread between the historic cost and traded value of corporate equity. Mr. Volk also describes STORE Capital’s enhanced corporate responsibility initiatives, with added disclosure via the website and additions to the quarterly investor presentation.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers across the United States. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
