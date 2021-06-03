STORE Capital to Attend Nareit’s REITweek 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in S ingle T enant O perational R eal E state, today announced that its management will attend Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference being held virtually June 8-10. Management will deliver a presentation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET and will host meetings with investors and analysts Tuesday, June 8 through Thursday, June 10.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,600 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.