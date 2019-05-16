SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced that its
management will attend NAREIT’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference being
held June 4-6, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Management will
deliver a presentation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30
a.m. ET and will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts
Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
more than 2,300 property locations, substantially all of which are
profit centers, in all 50 states. Additional information about STORE
Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
