SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced that its

management will attend NAREIT’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference being

held June 4-6, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Management will

deliver a presentation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30

a.m. ET and will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts

Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

more than 2,300 property locations, substantially all of which are

profit centers, in all 50 states. Additional information about STORE

Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles

Investor Contact:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Media Contact:

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

