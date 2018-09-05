SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced that
members of its executive team will participate in two upcoming investor
conferences:
2018 Wells Fargo Net Lease REIT Forum – September 11, 2018 at the
Marriott East Side Hotel in New York City. STORE Capital Chief
Operating Officer Mary Fedewa and Executive Vice President -
Underwriting Chris Burbach will present at 9:10 AM and will then
conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout
the day.
NAREIT REITWorld 2018 Annual Conference – November 7 – 9, 2018 at the
San Francisco Marriott Marquis. President and Chief Executive Officer
Christopher H. Volk, Chief Operating Officer Mary Fedewa, and Senior
Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Stacy LaFrance will host
meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the
conference.
STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at http://ir.storecapital.com/presentations.
Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit
centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be
found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Investor and Media Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Moira
Conlon, 310-622-8220
Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226