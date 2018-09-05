SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced that

members of its executive team will participate in two upcoming investor

conferences:



  • 2018 Wells Fargo Net Lease REIT Forum – September 11, 2018 at the
    Marriott East Side Hotel in New York City. STORE Capital Chief
    Operating Officer Mary Fedewa and Executive Vice President -
    Underwriting Chris Burbach will present at 9:10 AM and will then
    conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout
    the day.


  • NAREIT REITWorld 2018 Annual Conference – November 7 – 9, 2018 at the
    San Francisco Marriott Marquis. President and Chief Executive Officer
    Christopher H. Volk, Chief Operating Officer Mary Fedewa, and Senior
    Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Stacy LaFrance will host
    meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the
    conference.

STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at http://ir.storecapital.com/presentations.

Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit

centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be

found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira

Conlon, 310-622-8220

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

