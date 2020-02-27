STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in two upcoming investor events:
Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference—Monday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. STORE Capital President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk will participate in a U.S. Net Lease REIT panel on Monday, March 2 at 1:40 pm ET. Mr. Volk will be joined by other company executives for one-on-one meetings with investors Monday morning through Tuesday evening.
Morgan Stanley Triple Net REIT Day—Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York City. STORE Capital executives will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at ir.storecapital.com/Presentations. Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
