STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:
BMO 2020 Real Assets Conference – September 2, 2020, virtual. STORE Capital executives will participate in a panel discussion at 2:45 PM Eastern Time and will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020 – November 12, 2020, virtual. STORE Capital executives will host meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
NAREIT REITworld 2020 Annual Conference – November 17-19, 2020, virtual. STORE Capital executives will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.
STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at http://ir.storecapital.com/Presentations. Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors or Media:
Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220
Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231
