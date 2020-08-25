 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



  • BMO 2020 Real Assets Conference – September 2, 2020, virtual. STORE Capital executives will participate in a panel discussion at 2:45 PM Eastern Time and will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.


  • Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020 – November 12, 2020, virtual. STORE Capital executives will host meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.


  • NAREIT REITworld 2020 Annual Conference – November 17-19, 2020, virtual. STORE Capital executives will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at http://ir.storecapital.com/Presentations. Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors or Media:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community
Business News

Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

  • Updated

In the first phase of the master-planned community, 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. The second and third phase of Yaqui Square will possibly include high-rise construction with retail, office and residential space. 

+12
Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
National News

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

  • Updated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News