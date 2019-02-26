SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced that

members of its executive team will participate in two upcoming investor

conferences:



  • Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference—Monday, March 4th through
    Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at the Diplomat Resort & Spa Hollywood in
    Hollywood, Florida. STORE Capital President and Chief Executive
    Officer Christopher H. Volk will participate in a U.S. Net Lease REIT
    panel on Monday, March 4th at 4:20 pm ET. Mr. Volk will be joined by
    other company executives for one-on-one meetings with investors Monday
    morning through Tuesday evening.


  • Morgan Stanley Triple Net REIT Day—Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at Morgan
    Stanley headquarters in New York City. STORE Capital executives will
    conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at ir.storecapital.com/Presentations.

Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.

