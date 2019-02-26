SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced that
members of its executive team will participate in two upcoming investor
conferences:
Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference—Monday, March 4th through
Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at the Diplomat Resort & Spa Hollywood in
Hollywood, Florida. STORE Capital President and Chief Executive
Officer Christopher H. Volk will participate in a U.S. Net Lease REIT
panel on Monday, March 4th at 4:20 pm ET. Mr. Volk will be joined by
other company executives for one-on-one meetings with investors Monday
morning through Tuesday evening.
Morgan Stanley Triple Net REIT Day—Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at Morgan
Stanley headquarters in New York City. STORE Capital executives will
conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at ir.storecapital.com/Presentations.
Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
over 2,200 property locations, substantially all of which are profit
centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be
found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Contacts
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Investors:
Moira
Conlon, 310-622-8220
Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231
or
Media:
Tricia
Ross, 310-622-8226