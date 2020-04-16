STORE Capital to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 5, 2020

STORE Capital to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 5, 2020

  • Updated

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

The Company is inviting investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10141304 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on May 5, 2020.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors or Media:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231

