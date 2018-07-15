Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 2, at

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE

Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease

real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant

Operational Real Estate, today announced that it

will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30,

2018, before the market opens on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be

held later that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale,

Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.



  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168
    (international)


  • Conference call replay available through August 16, 2018: 877-344-7529
    (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)


  • Replay access code: 10122326


  • Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/webcasts

The Company is inviting investors to pre-register for the earnings

conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and

avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for

the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10122326

and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a

personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the

conference call on August 2, 2018.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate

investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,

investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,

which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE

Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and

owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in

over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit

centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be

found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors:

Moira

Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lauren Crawford, 310-622-8239

or

Media:

Tricia

Ross, 310-622-8226

