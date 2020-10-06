 Skip to main content
STORE Capital to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 5, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held later that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.



  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)


  • Conference call replay available through November 19, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)


  • Replay access code: 10148343


  • Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=350222

Participants can pre-register for the conference call to expedite entry into the call and avoid the need to speak to an operator. To pre-register, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148343/d9c4eebfdc and enter your contact information any time prior to the start of the call on November 5, 2020. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Contacts

Financial Profiles, Inc.

STORECapital@finprofiles.com

Investors or Media:

Moira Conlon, 310-622-8220

Lisa Mueller, 310-622-8231

