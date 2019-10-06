Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, October 31, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held later that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.
Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)
Conference call replay available through November 14, 2019: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
Replay access code: 10135376
Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=350222
The Company is inviting investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10135376 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on October 31, 2019.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,300 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in all 50 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
