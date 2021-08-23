StrataTech Education Group Announces Vice President of Transformation

Air Force Veteran and consultant Chase Lane will lead new growth strategies
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StrataTech Education Group announced today it has hired Chase Lane to serve as Vice President of Transformation. In this new role, Lane will lead the company’s acquisition, growth and development of specialized schools, which will include programs designed to address the nation’s critical infrastructure needs.
Lane joins StrataTech from global management consulting firm Kearney where he advised Fortune 500 and government clients in strategy, operation and organizational transformation. As a former Air Force Officer, Chase also served in aircraft procurement positions and as an assistant professor and chief of staff to the dean of the business school at the United States Air Force Academy.
“Chase brings industry expertise and proven leadership in growth strategies to StrataTech Education Group,” said Mary Kelly, CEO of StrataTech Education Group. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team as we look toward the future for our schools and expanding our portfolio to meet market demand.”
Lane will oversee efforts as StrataTech Education Group looks to expand into new markets, as well as other growth and improvement initiatives within the current campuses. He will also lead new program and course development efforts including curriculum development and program selection.
Plans for expansion come as skilled trade professions are on the rise and demand for skilled trade workers grows. A recent StrataTech survey found that 57% of Americans considered enrolling in a trade school in the past 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the skills trade industry will grow 10% between 2018 and 2028, creating about 704,000 new jobs.
“I am excited to join StrataTech’s mission to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs,” said Lane. “I’m looking forward to helping set up the next generation of skilled trade workers for success.”
About StrataTech Education Group
StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI), Tulsa Welding School (TWS), Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville, and Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (TWSTC). For more information, visit www.StrataTech.com.
About The Refrigeration School, Inc.
The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) was founded in Phoenix in 1965 and has been training students for sustainable HVAC careers for more than 60 years. Offering hands-on education with a strong emphasis on the highly sought-after electrical skills, diagnostic and mechanical technology proficiency employers seek, RSI’s programs include Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating Technologies, Electro-Mechanical Technologies (HVAC-R), Mechanical Maintenance Engineering, and an online solar certification training. RSI is an ACCSC accredited school and licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Post-Secondary Education. For more information, including graduation rates and the median debt of students who complete RSI programs, visit www.refrigerationschool.com/GEdisclosure or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.
About Tulsa Welding School
Tulsa Welding School (TWS) was founded in 1949 in Tulsa, Okla. and has trained thousands of individuals to become professional, entry-level welders for more than 60 years. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills in labs, workshops and classrooms, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers Professional Welder and Pipefitting programs. Upon program completion, TWS graduates are equipped to start entry-level careers in a variety of industries, ranging from automotive to manufacturing. TWS is an ACCSC accredited school and licensed by OBPVS. For more information, including graduation rates and the median debt of students who complete TWS programs, visit www.weldingschool.com/GEdisclosure or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.
Contacts
Alexis Amezquita
Allison+Partners
209-535-1016