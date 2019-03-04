StratEdge Assembly Services to be highlighted

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/APEC?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#APEClt;/agt;--StratEdge

Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of

high-performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave,

and high-speed digital devices, will display its high-frequency,

high-speed, thermally efficient packages and assembly packaging services

at the IMAPS Device Packaging, APEC, and GOMACTech conferences, all

being held in March. StratEdge’s packages meet the extreme demands of

gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) devices and the

critical requirements of the telecom, mixed signal, VSAT, broadband

wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive,

down-hole, and MEMS markets.

StratEdge will showcase its post-fired ceramic, low-cost molded ceramic,

and ceramic QFN packages at booth 63 at the IMAPS Device Packaging

Conference, being held March 5-6, at the We-Ko-Pa Resort in Fountain

Hills, Arizona. Also highlighted will be StratEdge Assembly Services and

its new ISO 9001:2015 facility with a Class 1000 cleanroom, including

Class 100 work areas with ESD control for performing sensitive

operations.

High-power semiconductor package design and assembly will be StratEdge’s

focus at booth 148 at APEC 2019, being held at the Anaheim Convention

Center in Anaheim, California from March 19-20, 2019. On display will be

the LL family of leaded laminate copper-moly-copper (CMC) base packages

and its off-the-shelf line of molded ceramic packages that can be

configured to meet the requirements for chips with frequencies up to 18

GHz. These packages provide enhanced thermal dissipation for high-power

gallium nitride devices and come in fully-hermetic versions in over 200

standard outlines.

High-reliability packages that meet stringent military applications will

be at booth 205 at GOMACTech, being held March 26-27 at the Albuquerque

Convention Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico. StratEdge post-fired and

molded ceramic semiconductor packages operate from DC to 63+ GHz. These

packages have electrical transition designs that ensure exceptionally

low electrical losses and operate efficiently, even at the highest

frequencies. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE

standards.

“Our goal at StratEdge is not only to provide the highest quality and

reliability packages and packaging assembly services,” said Tim Going,

president of StratEdge, “but we want to ensure that the package a

customer selects is the best one for the device that’s packaged and the

application. StratEdge attends a full range of trade shows throughout

the world to enable as many people as possible to see our packages and

discuss their packaging needs with our experts.”

Photo available at: https://www.stratedge.site/stratedge-at-imaps-apec-gomactech.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor

packages and provides chip assembly services. We specialize in packages

for high-frequency, very high power, extremely demanding gallium

arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. We have a complete

line of post-fired, molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN semiconductor

packages that operate from DC to 63+ GHz. Our patented electrical

transition designs give StratEdge packages exceptionally low electrical

losses, even at 63+ GHz. Markets served include telecom, mixed signal,

VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement,

automotive, down-hole, and MEMS. StratEdge is an ISO 9001:2015 facility.

Contacts

For more information contact:

Casey Krawiec

StratEdge

Corporation

9424 Abraham Way, Santee, CA 92071

Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone:

(858) 569-5000

Fax: (858) 228-9728

Andrea Roberts

AR Marketing, Inc. (agency)

+1.858.204.9584

E-Mail:

andrea@armarketinginc.com

