StratEdge Assembly Services to be highlighted
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/APEC?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#APEClt;/agt;--StratEdge
Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of
high-performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave,
and high-speed digital devices, will display its high-frequency,
high-speed, thermally efficient packages and assembly packaging services
at the IMAPS Device Packaging, APEC, and GOMACTech conferences, all
being held in March. StratEdge’s packages meet the extreme demands of
gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) devices and the
critical requirements of the telecom, mixed signal, VSAT, broadband
wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive,
down-hole, and MEMS markets.
StratEdge will showcase its post-fired ceramic, low-cost molded ceramic,
and ceramic QFN packages at booth 63 at the IMAPS Device Packaging
Conference, being held March 5-6, at the We-Ko-Pa Resort in Fountain
Hills, Arizona. Also highlighted will be StratEdge Assembly Services and
its new ISO 9001:2015 facility with a Class 1000 cleanroom, including
Class 100 work areas with ESD control for performing sensitive
operations.
High-power semiconductor package design and assembly will be StratEdge’s
focus at booth 148 at APEC 2019, being held at the Anaheim Convention
Center in Anaheim, California from March 19-20, 2019. On display will be
the LL family of leaded laminate copper-moly-copper (CMC) base packages
and its off-the-shelf line of molded ceramic packages that can be
configured to meet the requirements for chips with frequencies up to 18
GHz. These packages provide enhanced thermal dissipation for high-power
gallium nitride devices and come in fully-hermetic versions in over 200
standard outlines.
High-reliability packages that meet stringent military applications will
be at booth 205 at GOMACTech, being held March 26-27 at the Albuquerque
Convention Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico. StratEdge post-fired and
molded ceramic semiconductor packages operate from DC to 63+ GHz. These
packages have electrical transition designs that ensure exceptionally
low electrical losses and operate efficiently, even at the highest
frequencies. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE
standards.
“Our goal at StratEdge is not only to provide the highest quality and
reliability packages and packaging assembly services,” said Tim Going,
president of StratEdge, “but we want to ensure that the package a
customer selects is the best one for the device that’s packaged and the
application. StratEdge attends a full range of trade shows throughout
the world to enable as many people as possible to see our packages and
discuss their packaging needs with our experts.”
Photo available at: https://www.stratedge.site/stratedge-at-imaps-apec-gomactech.png
About StratEdge
StratEdge designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor
packages and provides chip assembly services. We specialize in packages
for high-frequency, very high power, extremely demanding gallium
arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. We have a complete
line of post-fired, molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN semiconductor
packages that operate from DC to 63+ GHz. Our patented electrical
transition designs give StratEdge packages exceptionally low electrical
losses, even at 63+ GHz. Markets served include telecom, mixed signal,
VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement,
automotive, down-hole, and MEMS. StratEdge is an ISO 9001:2015 facility.
