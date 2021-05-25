Students struggle again to find jobs, internships this summer

Freshman Twa’Niyah Adams had plans to return to a job at an amusement park she held during her senior year of high school instead of taking an internship. Although Adams was in her first year of college, she felt like she was already behind.

“It made (internships) feel a lot more intimidating and challenging to get to because of the pandemic. I’m a freshman, and there’s already people who have had internships, and I feel like I’m behind because I haven’t had those opportunities. I couldn’t get it before the pandemic and then couldn’t get it while I’m in the pandemic so I’m kind of just here,” Adams said.

Although Adams did not have an internship, she cited the PREMIER program for Eller first-year students as the main place where she learned about online tools that could assist her in her search in the first place such as LinkedIn or Handshake, an app to help connect college students with jobs and internships.

The pressure of searching for jobs during the pandemic drove sophomore Hailey Smith to start thinking more about the UA options available to her.

“I feel kind of like a pressure to start being more motivated to do those types of things,” Smith said. “That pressure motivates me to maybe seek out advice from one of the academic or career counselors here at the U of A, or just job searches on Handshake.”

