Study.com and University of Phoenix Collaborate to Help Students Save Time and Money

Thomas Shelton is one of those students. He recently earned his Bachelor of Science degree in management while working full-time at Comcast Corporation. He chose University of Phoenix because it had an established online college platform and offered classes that fit in his schedule. Shortly after starting his bachelor’s degree program, his academic adviser suggested that he consider using Study.com to save time and money toward his degree. Shelton found the Study.com platform easy to use, and he completed roughly 30 credits that he applied towards his degree.

“I wanted an online format that allowed me to take just one class at a time and University of Phoenix offered that,” Shelton explains. “Including Study.com in my educational experience kept me motivated with its user-friendly platform and I was able to fast-track my education. Most importantly, I was able to apply what I learned by improving my leadership skills and enhancing my critical thinking skills.”