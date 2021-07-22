Suntria Empowering Homeowners to Become Energy Independent

“Going solar with a battery is the practical, most reliable and cost-effective energy saver,” states Deborah Casper, Chief Financial Officer of Suntria. Adding, “There has never been a more important time to become energy independent than now. With all the climate changes like drought and natural disasters wiping power in entire states plus volatile rate increases from local power companies, and just the overall concern with the environment, the time for solar & batteries is now. In going solar, the customer has the benefit of watching the value of your home go up and your utility bill go down and the tax credits offered will save you even more money.”