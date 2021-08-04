Suntria Empowers Nevada Homeowners to Become Energy Independent

Las Vegas has an average of 310 days of sunshine annually. This makes it the ideal place to maximize energy production through solar while protecting your home, or second home. Suntria offers a turnkey experience to the homeowner from the on-set of the process. From its complimentary in-home estimate to the final step of the installation of your solar system, your project manager otherwise known as your “Suntria Prodigy” is there for the homeowner every step of the process. Suntria’s Made-In-The-USA solar panels are installed by its own team of fully licensed electrical technicians – no third-party installers.

All products offered by Suntria are the latest in technology, from its cutting edge-batteries that provide power even during an outage, to microinverters that convert the power of the sun into energy, to its proprietary software. Finally, all your energy usage and system status can be fully monitored from the palm of your hand, anywhere, with Suntria’s solar monitoring mobile app. Suntria constantly strives to innovate and provide its homeowners the latest technology in their energy independence transition.