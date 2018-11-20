SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTC: SMCI),

a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage

technology and green computing, today announces its investor relations

schedule for upcoming investor conferences.

November 27-28, Kevin Bauer, CFO, and Patrick Wang, SVP Corporate

Strategy, will represent Supermicro for individual investor meetings in

Scottsdale, Arizona at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse

Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

December 4-5, Kevin Bauer, CFO, and Perry Hayes, SVP, will represent

Supermicro at the Wells Fargo Tech Summit for a fireside chat and

individual meetings with investors in Park City, Utah at the 2018 Wells

Fargo Tech Summit.

December 11-12, Charles Liang, CEO, and Perry Hayes, SVP, will represent

Supermicro at meetings with individual investors in New York at the

Maxim Group TMT Conference 2018.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency

server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building

Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT,

Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is

committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®”

initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient,

environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are

trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their

respective owners.

SMCI-F

Contacts

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Perry G. Hayes, 408-895-6570

SVP,

Investor Relations

PerryH@Supermicro.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles