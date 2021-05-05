Surge Transportation to Offer Real-Time Pricing and Capacity Powered by Blue Yonder

Surge Transportation provides critical carrier capacity for shippers like Anheuser-Busch, KraftHeinz, and Reynolds during challenging times when the routing guide breaks down. Surge recognizes that there is a fundamental problem with routing guide strategy in that forecasts are linear, but demand is not. The result is that about half of the time in day-to-day execution, either shippers do not have enough trucks, or, carriers to not have enough loads. Surge’s solution is to provide the industry’s best Real-Time price engine, supported by their network of 30,000 carriers, to match shippers with capacity when it is needed the most. Find out how Surge can add value to your routing guide, by visiting surgetransportation.com.