PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday is usually the best day to upgrade home theater systems, especially after purchasing a new TV. Numerous discounts have been released by leading brands including Bose and Klipsch for AV receivers, surround sound systems, and soundbars. The best deals are listed by Deal Answers below:
Soundbar Black Friday Deals
Save up to $60 on the Samsung 54 W RMS SWA-8500S 2.0 Speaker System
Save up to $220 on the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar HW-Q60R
Save up to $60 on the Polk Audio SIGNA S2 Ultra-Slim Universal TV Sound Bar
Save up to $50 on the JBL Bar Studio 2.0
Save up to $200 on the JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar
Save up to $100 on the Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar + Wireless Subwoofer
Save up to $300 on the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar
Save up to $50 on the Bose Soundbar 500
Save up to $100 on the Bose Soundbar 700
Save up to $80 on the Sonos Beam Soundbar
Save up to $250 on the VIZIO SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar
Speaker Black Friday Deals
Save up to $50 on the Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker
Save up to $100 on the Polk Signature Series S55 Floor Standing Speaker
Save up to $150 on the Sony XB72 High Power Home Audio System
Save up to $100 on the Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar + Wireless Subwoofer
Save up to $91 on the Klipsch R-41M Powerful detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker
Save up to $400 on the Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System
Save up to $100 on the Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker
Save up to $150 on the Bose SoundTouch 20 wireless speaker
AV Receiver Black Friday Deals
Save up to $100 on the Sony STRDH590 5.2 multi-channel 4k
Save up to $180 on the Sony STR-DH790 7.2-ch AV Receiver
Save up to $200 on the Sony STR-DN1080 Surround Sound Receiver
Save up to $50 on the Sony STRDH190 2-ch Stereo Receiver with Phono Inputs & Bluetooth
Save up to $400 on the Denon AVR-X4500H Receiver 8 HDMI in /3 Out, High Power 9.2 Channel Amplifier
Save up to $200 on the Yamaha RX-A880 Premium Audio & Video Component Receiver
Setting up a surround sound speaker system often involves purchasing an AV receiver. It is possible to setup a home theater system without an AV receiver but this highly depends on the compatibility between parts. Some surround sound systems support Bluetooth connections so they can be controlled through smartphones. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Soundbars are often a more affordable way to setup a home theater sound system than alternatives. They are usually installed underneath the TV and some can be paired with other speakers to create surround sound.
Subwoofers are another factor people consider when thinking about their TV sound. Many AV receivers allow people to connect subwoofers. Additionally, wireless subwoofers exist that can be paired with certain models of soundbars.
Prices and availabilities fluctuate during Black Friday week. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare offers. Some home theater setups are likely to be on sale for Cyber Monday, though it’s not known which ones.
About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.
Contacts
Jennifer Hansen