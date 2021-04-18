Survey data detailing impact of OFF time and dyskinesia in people affected by Parkinson’s disease presented at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. & EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMD Alliance, www.pmdalliance.org ) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced findings from a survey on the impact of OFF time and dyskinesia, also known as Parkinson’s disease (PD) motor complications, presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, by Jill Farmer, D.O., M.P.H.. The survey, co-sponsored by PMD Alliance and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, was conducted by PMD Alliance, and the results were based on 775 respondents, including 527 people with Parkinson’s and 248 care partners.

“These survey findings highlight what I’ve consistently seen in my practice treating people with Parkinson’s disease,” said Jill Giordano Farmer, D.O., M.P.H., Assistant Professor of Neurology at Drexel College of Medicine and Director of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Program at Global Neuroscience Institute. “Many people experience significant disruption in their daily activities due to OFF and dyskinesia. As a result, patients will often withdraw from social activities and experience a more significant emotional impact than we may realize. It’s important for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to be proactive and start the conversation about motor complications with their doctors. We can help patients identify OFF periods and dyskinesia, and ways to maximize good ON time to make the most of their day.”