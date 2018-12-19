Partnerships help developers advance their innovations; security

remains top challenge to IoT deployment

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor technology experienced remarkable

double-digit growth in 2018, yet security for IoT continues to be the

greatest challenge for electronic product developers to overcome,

according to new research from Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider.

For this latest Product Developer Index, the company surveyed 1,190

members of the 1.3 million strong Hackster.io

and element14

engineering communities to understand where they are focusing their

development efforts, what the challenges are, and what has changed over

the past year.

According to 61 percent of respondents, IoT and sensors are the most

important technologies for products they’re designing today. IoT

products saw the most significant growth in importance, up 14 percent

from last year, followed closely by drones and robotics projects, which

were up 8 percent. More than a quarter of developers (26 percent) also

note that IoT is the most improved technology of 2018, followed closely

by artificial intelligence (AI) at 25 percent.

“Developers have more access to resources and communities like ours, and

this is helping accelerate the pace of bringing new products to market,”

said Dayna Badhorn, vice president of emerging business, Avnet. “IoT and

sensors are leading the way in importance and impacting the design

process. But survey respondents also noted these are the most underrated

technologies when it comes to innovation, signaling that IoT and sensors

will have an even greater impact as developers engage partners to help

them take their ideas from prototype to production.”

Challenges Persist

Despite the robust growth of innovation

last year, developers are facing greater challenges in certain areas,

the research revealed. According to respondents, the most difficult

elements of product development are identifying the best technology to

use in their designs (26 percent), as well as obtaining product

certification (22 percent). The most challenging aspect of bringing

products to market is obtaining financing for development (34 percent).

Developers believe that security remains the biggest technological

hurdle in IoT deployment (81 percent). Time is the greatest hindrance,

respondents say overwhelmingly. They also say that cost is the biggest

challenge in moving from design to manufacturing.

However, developers saw some improvements over the past year. When asked

what phase of product development has become easier, 58 percent pointed

to developing and testing prototypes, which is up 17 percent from the

year prior. Developers also found improvements in the process of

identifying the best source for technologies (up 9 percent) and scaling

production (up 16 percent).

Partner Support Abounds

The survey also revealed interesting

trends toward finding new partnerships and collaborations for

development. More than a third (37 percent) of developers have sought a

partner to help them bring a product to market. When looking for that

potential partner, several qualities stand out. Developers said that

they lean toward those who have a strong track record in their industry

(49 percent), can offer strong technical support (43 percent), or are a

result of a personal relationship or recommendation (39 percent).

An overwhelming majority of developers (76 percent) prefer having the

flexibility to select and choose vendors based on market needs and

expertise.

“These trends suggest that having one partner who can offer critical

design, development and manufacturing capabilities can be invaluable to

the go-to-market strategy,” Badhorn added. “At this time of rapid

innovation, developers seek the best of both worlds -- a comprehensive

ecosystem that allows for the flexibility and options developers desire,

with the streamlined support and cost benefit of a single partner.”

