Survey Reveals Only Half of Americans Have Ever Heard of Open Banking

The 2021 survey found 81% of Americans feel their banks offer all the financial services they need in their day-to-day life, and yet at the same time, 40% of the same people use at least one finance or budgeting app other than their bank’s mobile app.

“We’re at a transformational moment,” explains Axway’s Head of Open Banking, Eyal Sivan. “People still trust and need their banks, but these new FinTechs are offering amazing tools that people really want to use. Open banking is the solution to making sure traditional financial institutions and FinTechs can work properly – and securely – together.”