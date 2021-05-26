Sustainable Technology Firm Footprint Named to CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Footprint's goal is to reimagine what the world’s environment and human health looks like without unnecessary plastic, by designing, developing, and manufacturing technologies that are made from plant-based, compostable, and recyclable fibers. Footprint is already working with some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies to replace the single- and short-term plastics used in common packaging for items such as frozen and microwavable meals, produce, meat, take-out containers, cups, lids, and straws. Footprint uses this technology to create solutions that perform like plastic, that nature can digest while helping to solve plastic pollution and the negative health impacts of plastic.