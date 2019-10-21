BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), a private equity investment firm, today announced that on October 1st it made a strategic investment in In Vitro Sciences LLC (“IVS” or the “Company”), which operates a network of fertility clinics in the United States. As part of the transaction, IVS completed a spin-out from Women’s Health USA and has acquired Advanced Fertility Care, a Phoenix, Arizona based fertility clinic.
Based in Avon, CT, IVS is a leading manager of a network of fertility practices. Collectively, IVS practices operate from 17 offices including 4 in-vitro fertilization (“IVF”) labs. IVS clinics perform a full-range of services including more than 5,000 annual IVF cycles, genetic testing, egg and embryo storage. IVS’s clinics continuously produce among the highest success rates for their clients as measured by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (“SART”). IVS centers maintain the highest clinical quality in part from continued partnership with academia, including management of an REI fellowship program together with the University of Connecticut Medical School.
The transaction marks a milestone for IVS, facilitating a national growth strategy including expansion into the Phoenix, Arizona market via a partnership with Advanced Fertility Care (“AFC”). Brian Pskowski, President of IVS commented, saying, “We are excited about entering our next phase of growth and executing a broad national strategy by partnering with the best clinicians in the fertility sector. In Sverica, we have a partner that supports our vision and can provide the necessary resources for us to help patients on their journey to parenthood.”
Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica said, “We are excited to spin-out IVS as a separate platform investment to facilitate it reaching its full potential as an independent company. IVS is a high-quality operation with the opportunity to become a leader within an attractive market.” Gregg Osenkowski, Partner at Sverica added, “IVS has long flown under the radar as one of the best operators of fertility practices in the US. We are excited about partnering with IVS’s management and the exceptionally talented physicians and staff who work to help patients achieve their dreams of starting a family.”
About In Vitro Sciences
With a 22-year history in the fertility arena and a comprehensive suite of business management services, In Vitro Sciences (IVS) partners with reproductive endocrinology practices across the United States. IVS partners to offer strategic opportunities for independent practices, including: implementing creative growth strategies supporting streamlined operational costs, payer alignment, merger and acquisition plans, marketing, and risk management services. Its unique partnership model enables physicians and physician groups to maintain their independence while leveraging the resources of a national organization. For more information, please visit www.invitrosciences.com.
About Sverica Capital Management
Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a “business builder” approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.
