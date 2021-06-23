SVN | SFRhub Advisors Expands CRE Brokerage Team with New Hire Sean Thomas

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BFRportfolios--SVN | SFRhub Advisors, the nation’s only commercial real estate brokerage dedicated to the single-family residential (SFR) and Build-for-Rent (BFR) rental investment portfolio asset class, expanded its Phoenix-based team with the addition of Sean Thomas as senior investment advisor. SVN | SFRhub Advisors (“SFRhub”) is a franchise office operating nationally to support over 200 locally operated SVN offices.

“We are thrilled to have Sean join our team as we continue to build out and expand our footprint and expertise to keep up with the demand in the SFR and BFR investment space,” said Tom Johnston, national director of brokerage services at SFRhub. “Sean brings decades’ worth of experience that will elevate SFRhub’s investment brokerage services representing buyers and sellers of SFR and BFR portfolios.”