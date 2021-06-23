SVN | SFRhub Advisors Expands CRE Brokerage Team with New Hire Sean Thomas

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BFRportfolios--SVN | SFRhub Advisors, the nation’s only commercial real estate brokerage dedicated to the single-family residential (SFR) and Build-for-Rent (BFR) rental investment portfolio asset class, expanded its Phoenix-based team with the addition of Sean Thomas as senior investment advisor. SVN | SFRhub Advisors (“SFRhub”) is a franchise office operating nationally to support over 200 locally operated SVN offices.
“We are thrilled to have Sean join our team as we continue to build out and expand our footprint and expertise to keep up with the demand in the SFR and BFR investment space,” said Tom Johnston, national director of brokerage services at SFRhub. “Sean brings decades’ worth of experience that will elevate SFRhub’s investment brokerage services representing buyers and sellers of SFR and BFR portfolios.”
“I am excited to join the talented SFRhub team during such a momentous time in this growing asset class within commercial real estate,” said Thomas. “This opportunity will allow me to utilize my career to assist investors with varying degrees of experience in investing in a space that continues to grow and accelerate even through recessionary periods. Markets are strong across the U.S., and my objective is to leverage this tremendous growth opportunity to positively impact commercial real estate investors nationwide.”
Before joining SVN | SFRhub Advisors, Thomas was an acquisitions director for a leading Arizona-based development and construction company, and more recently a senior vice president at SRS Retail Advisors where he specialized in selling multi-tenant and single-tenant properties.
Thomas brings over 20 years’ experience in retail investment sales and development to SFRhub and has a proven track record advising clients in valuation, marketing, negotiation and escrow management.
About SVN | SFRhub Advisors
SVN | SFRhub Advisors, based in Phoenix, is a national commercial real estate brokerage dedicated to SFR and BFR investment portfolios of five or more homes, and is an independently owned and operated franchise of SVN International Corp (SVNIC). SVNIC, a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is comprised of over 1,600 CRE Advisors and staff working in 200+ offices across the nation. SFRhub.com is the only SFR/BFR industry data provider with clean and verified data. For more information, visit www.SFRhub.com.
