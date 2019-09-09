Platform Acquisition Marks Newest Addition to Growing Baked Goods Portfolio
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swander Pace Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in investments in consumer products companies, today announced that it has acquired Café Valley, a leading manufacturer of croissants, cakes, muffins, and other sweet baked goods to retail and foodservice channels across the United States and Canada.
Café Valley is one of the largest independent wholesale bakeries in the United States serving the In-Store Bakery (ISB), Club Store, Mass Merchandise, Foodservice, and Convenience-Store segments. Since its founding in 1986, the company has experienced rapid growth through a combination of product innovation, new customer development, and significant investment in two state-of-the art production facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Marion, IN.
Current CEO and industry veteran Brian Owens will continue to serve as Café Valley’s chief executive, working closely with Swander Pace to grow the company by strengthening its customer partnerships, investing in new product innovation, and expanding its distribution footprint across North America.
“Café Valley is already a leader in the category thanks to its long history, high-quality diversified product offering, unmatched customer service and best-in-class production facilities,” said Tyler Matlock, Director at Swander Pace Capital. “Brian’s extensive experience, keen vision and deep knowledge of the bakery space make him an ideal partner to lead the company into its next phase of growth and expansion.”
“I am excited to work with the talented team at Swander Pace to increase our market share, product offering and distribution footprint,” Owens said. “They have deep understanding and experience in the competitive bakery niche, as well as a strong track record of giving companies the advice and backing they need to succeed.”
Owens added, “I am exceedingly grateful to Café Valley’s selling shareholders and previous owners. Their collective vision and willingness to invest in the company’s future has made Café Valley the thriving operation that it is today. I look forward to working with Swander Pace to build on this legacy of success.”
The acquisition marks Swander Pace’s most recent investment in the baked goods industry, having completed previous transactions with Bäckerhaus Veit, Voortman Cookies, Pineridge Bakery, Ideal Snacks, and Nonni’s.
Cody Peak Advisors, LLC acted as exclusive advisor to Café Valley on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About Swander Pace
Swander Pace Capital (SPC) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers’ lives. SPC’s consumer industry expertise informs the firm’s strategic approach and adds value through access to its proven SPC Playbook, senior team, and extensive network. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. SPC invests in businesses across three domains of consumer lifestyles: Food + Beverage, Body + Wellness, and Home + Family. With offices in San Francisco, New Jersey, and Toronto, SPC has invested in more than 45 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.
About Café Valley
Founded in 1986, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, Danishes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.
Contacts
Sean Mogle
Finn Partners
Phone: 212.593.5801