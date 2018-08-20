Army Veteran Awarded for Supporting Deployed Employee

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swift Transportation Co., LLC (“Swift” or “Swift Transportation”), a

subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

announces Driver Leader, Travis Montoure, is the proud recipient of the

Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the National Guard and

Reserve (ESGR). Travis is an Army Veteran who was nominated by one of

his Drivers, Matthew, who is currently deployed with the Army.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors

through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off

prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves

of absence if needed. LeRoy Frahm, Wisconsin ESGR Volunteer said,

“Matthew, who like the citizen soldiers before them, have answered their

nation’s call to serve. Supportive supervisors like Travis are critical

to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and

Reserve units. Nearly half of our nation’s defense is in the National

Guard and Reserves today.”

Swift has a long history of offering programs to support veterans and

those who are currently serving in the armed forces. “Travis is a great

representation of our Swift culture where we create a welcoming and

supportive environment for service men and women and their families. We

are proud of his efforts and the support he has given to Matthew. We are

especially appreciative of Matthew and his family and all those who

serve,” said Kevin Quast, Swift Chief Operating Officer.

About Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation, a subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation

Holdings Inc., originated and is based in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates

a tractor fleet of approximately 15,000 units driven by company and

owner-operator drivers. The company operates more than 40 major

terminals positioned near major freight centers and traffic lanes in the

United States and Mexico. Swift offers customers the opportunity for

“one-stop shopping” for their truckload transportation needs through a

broad spectrum of services and equipment. Swift’s extensive suite of

services includes general, dedicated and cross-border U.S./Mexico/Canada

service, temperature-controlled, flatbed and specialized trailers, in

addition to rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and

logistics management services, making it an attractive choice for a

broad array of customers.

About ESGR

ESGR seeks to foster a culture where all employers support and value the

employment and military service of National Guard and Reserve members.

ESGR promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National

Guard and Reserve services by developing mutually beneficial

initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing

awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts

between employers and their service members, and acting as employers’

principal advocate within the Department of Defense.

For more information about ESGR, its outreach programs or volunteer

opportunities, call 800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.

