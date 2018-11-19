The Expansion of Swift’s Drive for a Degree Program
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swift Transportation Co., LLC (“Swift” or “Swift Transportation”), a
subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)
announced today the expansion of its employee education program through
a new partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), one of
the largest on-line education systems in the country. With the expansion
of the Drive for a Degree program, drivers and/or their eligible
dependents will now be able to pursue an SNHU degree through the College
for America program, with tuition fully covered by Swift.
“This is an important program for our Drivers and their families. We are
excited to partner with SNHU to help drivers achieve their educational
goals,” said COO Kevin Quast. “Providing a tuition free degree can be
life changing for many families and Swift is committed to investing in
the development of our people, in their families, and in our country’s
future”.
Swift conducted pilot educational programs in 2017 that led to the Drive
for a Degree rollout. The Drive for a Degree partnership with SNHU
program was implemented in August and provides drivers and their
eligible dependents the ability to pursue their education career on
the road 100% tuition free. Additional eligible family members are
able to enroll and self-pay, at a discounted rate, as part of this SNHU
partnership. Swift is also awarding credits towards a laptop purchase
and monthly WiFi reimbursements.
“I’ve been a truck driver for Swift for about 7 years, and I always like
to reach the goals I set for myself,” said Jodi, Swift Driver. “My goal
was to be a mentor, an owner, and now to go to college. I just thank
Swift for the help and the chance to be better, and I’m grateful for
having this opportunity and helping me succeed.”
Jodi was the first Swift company driver to enroll in the Drive for a
Degree program at SNHU this summer and is currently pursuing his degree
in business.
Southern New Hampshire University is a non-profit, accredited
institution founded in 1932. Its College for America program is a
competency-based and 100 percent online, which means students can move
through material at their own pace.
“We are proud to be working with the Swift Transportation to offer
low-cost degree programs to thousands of working adults across the
nation,” said Kelly Houston, Director of Strategic Partnerships, SNHU.
“Our hope is that this partnership will allow Swift Transportation
employees and their families to develop workforce-relevant skills and
reach their educational goals.”
Swift Transportation is the largest full truckload carrier in the United
States and a leader within the transportation industry. Swift is excited
to extend this benefit to all drivers and their eligible dependents. To
learn more about Swift’s Drive for a Degree program, visit driveforadegree.com
or call 888-890-0078.
About Swift Transportation
Swift Transportation, a subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation
Holdings Inc., originated and is based in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates
a tractor fleet of approximately 15,000 units driven by company and
owner-operator drivers. The company operates more than 40 major
terminals positioned near major freight centers and traffic lanes in the
United States and Mexico. Swift offers customers the opportunity for
“one-stop shopping” for their truckload transportation needs through a
broad spectrum of services and equipment. Swift’s extensive suite of
services includes general, dedicated and cross-border U.S./Mexico/Canada
service, temperature-controlled, flatbed and specialized trailers, in
addition to rail intermodal and non-asset-based freight brokerage and
logistics management services, making it an attractive choice for a
broad array of customers.
About Southern New Hampshire University
New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution
with an 85-year history of educating traditional-aged students and
working adults. Now serving more than 100,000 students worldwide, SNHU
offers over 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate
programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News &
World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country,
SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable
pathways that meet the needs of each student. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
Contacts
Roderick Holmes
(877) 424-9094