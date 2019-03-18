DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Swire Coca-Cola, USA announced the signing of a distribution

agreement giving the company and other Coca-Cola franchise bottlers the

rights to distribute Monster products throughout Arizona and in limited

areas of New Mexico and Colorado.

The terms of the deal give Swire Coca-Cola, USA along with Coca-Cola

Southwest Beverages, Deming Coca-Cola, and Durango Coca-Cola

distribution rights for Monster Energy Company products. The agreement

was finalized on March 15, 2019.

"The acquisition of the rights to build upon our distribution of Monster

products is exciting and an excellent fit for Swire's business model,"

said Jack Pelo, President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola, USA. "Monster has

been a great partner for us throughout our 13-state territory, and we

look forward to deepening our relationship in the Southwest. We also

know Monster has the brands that consumers want in the energy drink

category."

Energy drinks are one of the fastest growing categories in the

Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink industry. Monster is widely recognized as

one of the world's most innovative beverage companies. It enjoys a

fiercely loyal following in the United States and increasingly, across

the globe.

The Coca-Cola Company holds a minority interest in Monster Energy

Company.

"Our team in Arizona is enthusiastic about the addition of Monster to

our broad portfolio of beverages. This acquisition allows us to utilize

the efficiencies of our existing distribution network. It also means the

expansion of our warehouse space in Arizona and the additional

expenditure of resources in support of this new business," concluded

Pelo.

About Swire Coca-Cola, USA

At Swire Coca-Cola, USA we proudly create the magical feelings, special

times and great taste of America's favorite beverages. Our commitment to

excellence guides our actions with our employees, customers, and

communities. Swire Coca-Cola, USA produces, sells and distributes

Coca-Cola® and other beverages, across 13 states. The company's

territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho,

Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah,

Washington, and Wyoming. With over 6,800 employees and headquarters in

Draper, Utah, Swire Coca-Cola, USA is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific

Limited (HKSE: 00019/00087) (www.swirepacific.com)

as part of its beverages division. For more information, visit us at www.swirecc.com

Contacts

Scarlett Foster-Moss

Swire Coca-Cola, USA

T: 801-816-5714

E:

sfostermoss@swirecc.com

