DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Swire Coca-Cola, USA announced the signing of a distribution
agreement giving the company and other Coca-Cola franchise bottlers the
rights to distribute Monster products throughout Arizona and in limited
areas of New Mexico and Colorado.
The terms of the deal give Swire Coca-Cola, USA along with Coca-Cola
Southwest Beverages, Deming Coca-Cola, and Durango Coca-Cola
distribution rights for Monster Energy Company products. The agreement
was finalized on March 15, 2019.
"The acquisition of the rights to build upon our distribution of Monster
products is exciting and an excellent fit for Swire's business model,"
said Jack Pelo, President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola, USA. "Monster has
been a great partner for us throughout our 13-state territory, and we
look forward to deepening our relationship in the Southwest. We also
know Monster has the brands that consumers want in the energy drink
category."
Energy drinks are one of the fastest growing categories in the
Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink industry. Monster is widely recognized as
one of the world's most innovative beverage companies. It enjoys a
fiercely loyal following in the United States and increasingly, across
the globe.
The Coca-Cola Company holds a minority interest in Monster Energy
Company.
"Our team in Arizona is enthusiastic about the addition of Monster to
our broad portfolio of beverages. This acquisition allows us to utilize
the efficiencies of our existing distribution network. It also means the
expansion of our warehouse space in Arizona and the additional
expenditure of resources in support of this new business," concluded
Pelo.
About Swire Coca-Cola, USA
At Swire Coca-Cola, USA we proudly create the magical feelings, special
times and great taste of America's favorite beverages. Our commitment to
excellence guides our actions with our employees, customers, and
communities. Swire Coca-Cola, USA produces, sells and distributes
Coca-Cola® and other beverages, across 13 states. The company's
territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho,
Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah,
Washington, and Wyoming. With over 6,800 employees and headquarters in
Draper, Utah, Swire Coca-Cola, USA is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific
Limited (HKSE: 00019/00087) (www.swirepacific.com)
as part of its beverages division. For more information, visit us at www.swirecc.com
