MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security

company, today announced Symantec’s management team will be presenting

at the following investor conferences:



  • Credit Suisse Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
    Scottsdale,
    AZ
    Presentation: Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 1:00 PM MST


  • Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
    New York City, NY
    Presentation: Tuesday,
    December 4, 2018 at 4:10 PM EST


  • Wells Fargo Tech Summit
    Park City, UT
    Presentation: Wednesday,
    December 5, 2018 at 9:40 AM MST


  • Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference
    San
    Francisco, CA
    Presentation: Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 8:30
    AM PST

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived

webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the

company's website at http://symantec.com/invest.

