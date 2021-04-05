Symmetry Software Names Elizabeth Oviedo as Chief Executive Officer; Founder and CEO Tom Reahard Transitions to Chairman

Symmetry Software was founded by Tom Reahard in 1984, and over the past 37 years, he has helped transform the company into a leader in payroll-related technology applications that simplify the payroll process. When Tom, a self-professed "payroll geek," first started writing accounting software on his Apple II computer, he didn't expect that his software would form the foundation of the country's major payroll providers. Symmetry estimates that its software tools calculate the paychecks for over 63 million working Americans. As a software engineer himself, he strives to make developer-friendly products and practices such as free access to our API documentation, ramp-up pricing programs for startups and clients still developing their solutions, and ample educational content. Tom will continue to host his monthly Symmetry Tax Engine release webinars, providing the honest, transparent, and personable touch that Symmetry has become known for across the payroll technology industry. View the full release here.