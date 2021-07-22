SynSaber Launches to Empower Industrial Operators to Comprehensively Find and Defend Critical Infrastructure Systems with Laser Precision

“What particularly drew our strong interest and initial investment into the company is the proven and experienced team with strong operational and information technology experience coupled with the fact that they are building something not just for the here and now, but the future, something that can easily scale, adapt, and pivot as necessary,” said Patrick Heim, Managing Partner of SYN Ventures.

VanAntwerp was most recently Vice President of Sales at Gravwell and prior to that served as Director of Solutions Architects at industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos. Additionally, over the last 15 years he also held various cybersecurity roles at CrowdStrike, FireEye, McAfee where he worked with industrial and IT cybersecurity practitioners to navigate complex challenges and architect innovative solutions. Fabela recently served as the Vice President of Field Operations at Gravwell and prior to that served as Director of Field Operations at Dragos. Over the past 20 years he has held various roles in ICS and cyber intelligence at Leidos Cyber Inc, Lockheed Martin, Alert Enterprise and Booz Allen Hamilton.