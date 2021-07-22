SynSaber Launches to Empower Industrial Operators to Comprehensively Find and Defend Critical Infrastructure Systems with Laser Precision

Former Dragos and Crowdstrike leaders secure $2.5 million seed funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures and Cyber Mentor Fund
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ICS--SynSaber, an industrial asset and network monitoring solution provider, today announces the launch of the company, its leadership and seed funding. Led by Jori VanAntwerp as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Ron Fabela, CTO and Co-Founder, the company is working to develop a technology-agnostic solution that enables simple, effective, low-hardware, low-hassle asset and network monitoring that provides continuous insight and awareness into the status, vulnerabilities and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, including IIoT, cloud and on-premises.
With today’s launch, the company is also announcing a seed round funding led by SYN Ventures together with Rally Ventures and Cyber Mentor Fund. The initial round will help facilitate product development, channel relationships and go-to-market sales.
“SynSaber plans to put hero over hardware by empowering industrial operators rather than overwhelming them, making great operators even better,” said VanAntwerp. “SynSaber will be delivering a game-changing approach to industrial visibility and security, as the solution will be the first to be deployed on-prem or in the cloud and can integrate seamlessly with existing current technology investments.”
The SynSaber solution is unique in elevating operators and analysts as security rockstars, enabling them to more effectively see, know, and take action to defend industrial systems and protect critical infrastructure. When generally available in 2021, the solution will provide unmatched visibility and awareness that empowers operators to defend with precision. The sabers, or standalone sensing environments, will have the capability to monitor anything and collect everything IIoT, mechanical, legacy computing and beyond.
“What particularly drew our strong interest and initial investment into the company is the proven and experienced team with strong operational and information technology experience coupled with the fact that they are building something not just for the here and now, but the future, something that can easily scale, adapt, and pivot as necessary,” said Patrick Heim, Managing Partner of SYN Ventures.
VanAntwerp was most recently Vice President of Sales at Gravwell and prior to that served as Director of Solutions Architects at industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos. Additionally, over the last 15 years he also held various cybersecurity roles at CrowdStrike, FireEye, McAfee where he worked with industrial and IT cybersecurity practitioners to navigate complex challenges and architect innovative solutions. Fabela recently served as the Vice President of Field Operations at Gravwell and prior to that served as Director of Field Operations at Dragos. Over the past 20 years he has held various roles in ICS and cyber intelligence at Leidos Cyber Inc, Lockheed Martin, Alert Enterprise and Booz Allen Hamilton.
SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. Navigate your security quest with confidence. Learn more at SynSaber.com.
