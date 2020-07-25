System upgrades help Tucson Electric Power improve reliability, reduce outages

After posting a SAIDI of 72 minutes in 2017, TEP lowered its systemwide outage duration to just over 51 minutes in 2018 and to 54 minutes in 2019.

That means that, systemwide, customers experienced power outages averaging 54 minutes.

But customers that experienced outages had to wait longer for their power to be turned back on, judging from a separate measure called the Customer Average Interruption Duration Index, or CAIDI.

That index, which includes only those customers who experienced outages, rose to nearly 78 minutes in 2019, up from just over 66 minutes in 2018 and about 75 minutes in 2017.

Weather is a major factor that can make the outage figures vary widely from year to year, so much so that outages are tracked both with and without so-called “major event days” — when major storms cause prolonged outages.

There were no major-event days affecting TEP service last year, nor in 2018, Barrios said.

But there were a number of smaller storms last year that caused outages spread out over the TEP system, and those often take more time to fix than damage from a single storm, he said.