SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Dr. Spyro Mousses, CEO of Systems Oncology, LLC, announced Systems

Oncology’s diversified pipeline of innovative oncology programs

discovered with the help of Artificial Intelligence at the AIMed North

America Conference in Dana Point, California.

Systems Oncology, an AI-based biopharmaceutical company, utilizes

computational tools and machine learning methods that go beyond the

limited capacity of the human mind in order to transform drug discovery

and development. This innovative approach to drug discovery has made it

possible for the exponential acceleration in the ability to discover new

insights into cancer vulnerabilities. As a result of this approach,

Systems Oncology has discovered hundreds of breakthrough therapeutic

opportunities which have been successfully translated into multiple

pre-clinical development programs.

Systems Oncology’s AI Platform has proven that AI can be used to

accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. With the

announcement of their current pipeline, Systems Oncology will continue

to advance this new application of AI while also expanding their current

portfolio through the use of Artificial Intelligence.

As Systems Oncology continues to identify new assets through AI, they

remain diligently working on a new form of artificial intelligence with

the goal of machine imagination, known as the ExpansiveAI project.

About Systems Oncology

Systems Oncology (SO) combines multi-scalar systems modeling with

machine learning and big-data to uncover breakthrough insights into

cancer biology and expose new therapeutic vulnerabilities. These

discoveries are then used to better develop truly novel therapeutic

agents. SO has the experience and knowhow needed to intelligently

translate scientific insights into smarter clinical development

strategies and faster registration paths. It then partners with leading

pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of breakthrough

cancer treatments. Fundamental to the SO approach is a next-generation

AI platform for translating scientific insights into innovative cancer

therapies with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision.

https://www.systemsoncology.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Systems Oncology

Katy Marhenke

(480)

422-2320

Katy@systemsoncology.com

