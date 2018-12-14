SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Dr. Spyro Mousses, CEO of Systems Oncology, LLC, announced Systems
Oncology’s diversified pipeline of innovative oncology programs
discovered with the help of Artificial Intelligence at the AIMed North
America Conference in Dana Point, California.
Systems Oncology, an AI-based biopharmaceutical company, utilizes
computational tools and machine learning methods that go beyond the
limited capacity of the human mind in order to transform drug discovery
and development. This innovative approach to drug discovery has made it
possible for the exponential acceleration in the ability to discover new
insights into cancer vulnerabilities. As a result of this approach,
Systems Oncology has discovered hundreds of breakthrough therapeutic
opportunities which have been successfully translated into multiple
pre-clinical development programs.
Systems Oncology’s AI Platform has proven that AI can be used to
accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. With the
announcement of their current pipeline, Systems Oncology will continue
to advance this new application of AI while also expanding their current
portfolio through the use of Artificial Intelligence.
As Systems Oncology continues to identify new assets through AI, they
remain diligently working on a new form of artificial intelligence with
the goal of machine imagination, known as the ExpansiveAI project.
About Systems Oncology
Systems Oncology (SO) combines multi-scalar systems modeling with
machine learning and big-data to uncover breakthrough insights into
cancer biology and expose new therapeutic vulnerabilities. These
discoveries are then used to better develop truly novel therapeutic
agents. SO has the experience and knowhow needed to intelligently
translate scientific insights into smarter clinical development
strategies and faster registration paths. It then partners with leading
pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of breakthrough
cancer treatments. Fundamental to the SO approach is a next-generation
AI platform for translating scientific insights into innovative cancer
therapies with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision.
