Systems Oncology to Participate in Fireside Chat at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Systems Oncology, a biotechnology company, today announced that Dr. Spyro Mousses, CEO and Co-Founder of Systems Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 20th at 12:40pm EST.

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To request a meeting with management, please contact your registered RBC representative or Andrew Matricaria, CFO of Systems Oncology, at andrew@systemsoncology.com.

About Systems Oncology

Systems Oncology, LLC is a biotechnology company leveraging two proprietary technology platforms to discover and develop paradigm shifting cancer therapeutics that are designed to overcome the problem of therapy resistance. A computational platform called EXPANSIVE.AITM is used to mine big-data and reveal novel combination targeting strategies that bypass and exploit cancer genome evolution. The company’s RNA-based therapeutic technology, called ARROMERTM, leverages those novel targeting insights to rapidly bioengineer multi-targeting RNA drugs capable of overcoming immune and therapy resistance and achieving unprecedented durability of response. Systems Oncology has leveraged these platforms to produce one of the most innovative pipelines of pre-clinical cancer therapies in the industry, and the company is driving several of those programs into the clinic in the next few years to address some of the biggest unmet needs in oncology. For more information, please visit www.systemsoncology.com.

Contacts

Andrew Matricaria, CFO

Email: andrew@systemsoncology.com

