Systems Oncology to Present at BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series

Systems Oncology to Present at BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series

  • Updated

Company unveils transformative RNAi platform generating innovative therapeutics to combat therapeutic resistance in oncology indications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Systems Oncology, an AI-based pharmatech company, today announced that Dr. Spyro Mousses, CEO and Co-Founder of Systems Oncology, will present at the BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery on Friday, April 16th at 11.15 AM EST. Systems Oncology will review its unique strategy for leveraging AI-based multi-target discovery, and unveil its transformative RNAi therapeutic platform for creating innovative RNA drugs that can overcome therapy resistance in oncology indications.

A recording of the panel discussion will be available for approximately four hours following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed under the “News and Events” section of the company’s website at www.systemsoncology.com.

About Systems Oncology

Systems Oncology, LLC is an AI-based pharmatech company focused on discovering and developing innovative cancer therapies by harnessing the power of systems biology and artificial intelligence. The company leverages its proprietary computational and RNA therapeutic technology platforms to discover better drugs faster, translating therapeutically useful target insights from big-data to innovative therapeutics. Systems Oncology has leveraged these insights to produce one of the fastest growing pipelines of cancer therapies in the industry, partnering with industry leaders to develop its candidates from discovery through development. For more information, please visit www.systemsoncology.com.

Contacts

Andrew Matricaria, CFO

Email: andrew@systemsoncology.com

