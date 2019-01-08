SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Systems

Oncology, an AI-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced

that Dr. Spyro Mousses, Chief Executive Officer, will present their

rapidly growing pipeline of innovative oncology programs discovered with

their ExpansiveAI

platform, during the 37th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare

Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for

Wednesday, January 9th at 10:45AM PST as part of Pitch Day

presented by eChinaHealth.

The presentation will give specific examples of new programs and

collaborative research opportunities that emerged from Systems

Oncology’s unique ability to translate big data into novel insights.

Systems Oncology then leverages its unique insights into cancer biology

and clinical/regulatory development opportunities to enter into

in-licensing and out-licensing deals with organizations around the world

to build drug development programs and collaborate with partners to

drive these programs forward. Systems Oncology recently closed another

two deals: its first deal in China, an in-licensing agreement with

a major Chinese university; and its first venture into Japan, an

out-licensing collaboration with Toray Industries, a large Japanese

corporation, on TRK-880, a novel anti-cancer drug that is projected to

be effective across many cancer indications. The presentation at

the eChinaHealth event will highlight some of these successful

international programs and express Systems Oncology’s interest to

continue to collaborate and partner with organizations in Asia as part

of its overall global outreach.

About Systems Oncology

Systems Oncology (SO) combines multi-scalar systems modeling with

machine learning and big-data to uncover breakthrough insights into

cancer biology and expose new therapeutic vulnerabilities. These

discoveries are then used to better develop truly novel therapeutic

agents. SO has the experience and know-how needed to intelligently

translate scientific insights into smarter clinical development

strategies and faster registration paths. It then partners with leading

pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of breakthrough

cancer treatments. Fundamental to the SO approach is a next-generation

AI platform for translating scientific insights into innovative cancer

therapies with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision.

https://www.systemsoncology.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Systems Oncology

Katy Marhenke

(480)

422-2320

Katy@systemsoncology.com

