A downtown hotel built in 1947 has tripled in size and is now open for guests — both visitors and locals.
The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave., added 22 rooms to the historic hotel.
A newly added Red Light Lounge is designed to welcome neighbors from Armory Park and Barrio Viejo for a drink — without the requirement of having to rent a room.
The hotel features vintage furniture and local artwork on display and for sale, with record players and a selection of vinyl records in the rooms.
The $4.5 million project was designed by architects Repp+McLain Design and Seaver Franks Architects and constructed by MW Morrissey.
The Downtown Clifton Hotel Tucson
