Take a peek inside the new Carondelet Marana Hospital

Above: The new Carondelet Marana Hospital was showed off Wednesday in a private ceremony. The facility is expected to open this spring after getting its license and occupancy certifications. The neighborhood hospital will offer many of the services found in larger hospitals, including 24-hour emergency care, surgical services and inpatient care.
Right: Melissa Gruenwald and her granddaughter Bella Gruenwald get a look at the operating room. The hospital at 5620 W. Cortaro Farms Road has 12 ER exam rooms, a three-bed post-anesthesia recovery unit, eight inpatient beds and an imaging suite.