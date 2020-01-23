Take a peek inside the new Carondelet Marana Hospital

Take a peek inside the new Carondelet Marana Hospital

Above: The new Carondelet Marana Hospital was showed off Wednesday in a private ceremony. The facility is expected to open this spring after getting its license and occupancy certifications. The neighborhood hospital will offer many of the services found in larger hospitals, including 24-hour emergency care, surgical services and inpatient care.

Right: Melissa Gruenwald and her granddaughter Bella Gruenwald get a look at the operating room. The hospital at 5620 W. Cortaro Farms Road has 12 ER exam rooms, a three-bed post-anesthesia recovery unit, eight inpatient beds and an imaging suite.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News