Take Charge America Recognized Among 2020 Top Companies to Work For in Arizona

National nonprofit credit counseling agency earns spot on highly selective list honoring workplace practices, benefits and satisfaction
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#employeeengagement--Striving to create a supportive and rewarding workplace experience, Take Charge America is pleased to announce it has been named one of the 2020 Top Companies to Work For in Arizona by The Arizona Republic and AZCentral.com. The national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency, headquartered in Phoenix, is among 125 companies honored for making a difference, investing in their employees and creating positive workplace environments.
Honorees were selected from a combination of comprehensive and anonymous employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, as well as rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.
“We put considerable thought and energy into making TCA a great place to work, and we’re especially proud that this evaluation shows our employees love to work here,” said David Richardson, CEO of Take Charge America. “It takes a passionate and dedicated team to counsel people during a very difficult time in their lives, so the wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance.”
Winning companies are categorized based on number of employees as well as excellence in diversity practices and women’s engagement. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numerical rankings of the 2020 Top Companies have been postponed until a later date.
The Arizona Republic and AZCentral.com partner with Best Companies Group and BestCompaniesAZ to create the annual Top Companies program.
Learn more about career opportunities, benefits and the Take Charge America culture.
About Take Charge America, Inc.
Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit www.takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.
