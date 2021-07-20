Take Charge America Recognized Among Arizona’s Top Workplaces

National nonprofit credit counseling agency earns spot on highly selective list honoring company culture, practices and benefits
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dedicated to cultivating a highly supportive and encouraging workplace, Take Charge America is pleased to announce it has been named one of the 2021 Top Workplaces in Arizona by The Arizona Republic and AZCentral.com. The Phoenix-based national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency is one of the organizations honored for creating a company culture that values and invests in its people.
Honorees were selected from a combination of comprehensive and anonymous employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, as well as rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.
“It takes more than good benefits and vacation time to make a great place to work, and we’re honored to know that our employees love to work at TCA,” said David Richardson, president and CEO of Take Charge America. “Because of the unprecedented challenges we all faced over the past year, ensuring employee wellbeing is vital. I’m proud of our team’s resilience and ability to adapt while helping people navigate financial hardship.”
Top Workplace companies are categorized and ranked based on number of employees. TCA is ranked in the 35-149 employees category.
The Arizona Republic and AZCentral.com partner with employee engagement research firm Energage to create the annual Top Workplaces program.
Learn more about career opportunities, benefits and the Take Charge America culture.
About Take Charge America, Inc.
Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit www.takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.
Contacts
Tim Gallen
Aker Ink
(480) 335-6619