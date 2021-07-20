Take Charge America Recognized Among Arizona’s Top Workplaces

Honorees were selected from a combination of comprehensive and anonymous employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, as well as rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.

“It takes more than good benefits and vacation time to make a great place to work, and we’re honored to know that our employees love to work at TCA,” said David Richardson, president and CEO of Take Charge America. “Because of the unprecedented challenges we all faced over the past year, ensuring employee wellbeing is vital. I’m proud of our team’s resilience and ability to adapt while helping people navigate financial hardship.”