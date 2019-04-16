SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/b2b?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#b2blt;/agt;--Tallwave,

the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform,

design, build and grow new products and services, received two top

honors at the Arizona Innovation Marketing Association (AZIMA) ten year

anniversary celebration and TIM awards. Named after Sir Timothy

Berners-Lee, the man credited as the father of the Internet, the 2019

TIM Awards recognize the best digital marketers in the state. Britni

Gallello, Tallwave’s senior director of performance marketing, won the

award for Interactive Person of the Year, and Tallwave as an

organization won the award for Digital Presence Design and Development

for its outstanding digital work and results for client Castle Hot

Springs.

“We’re so proud of Britni, who has exhibited progressive, fresh thinking

ever since coming on board with our team,” says Jeffrey Pruitt, CEO of

Tallwave. “Britni’s innovative mindset is regularly noticed and

appreciated within our company’s walls, and it was exciting to see her

talent applauded by such a well-regarded organization as AZIMA as well.

We also were thrilled to get company-wide recognition for our collective

work for Castle Hot Springs. From our perspective, the best awards are

those that demonstrate the results we’ve gotten for our clients, and

that’s what this was all about. We thank you for the honors, AZIMA.”

Tallwave’s work for client Castle Hot Springs stood out from the rest of

the award applicants due to its excellent website design and

development. In addition to the website, the agency also created the

entire digital presence for Castle Hot Springs, including the branding,

logos, colors, and brand voice, all while applying SEO best practices

throughout. This resulted in the site going from zero sessions per week

to six thousand over the past 12 months.

For more information about the AZIMA TIM awards, please visit https://joinazima.org/events/2019-tim-awards/.

About Tallwave

Tallwave is a business design and innovation firm that helps companies

of all sizes build great products and services and take them to market

successfully. Tallwave provides a full suite of solutions including

business strategy, design, brand, digital marketing and software

development services that are laser-focused on execution and building

amazing customer experiences. Tallwave is headquartered in Scottsdale,

Ariz. Learn more at tallwave.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kristin Hege

kristin@conveycommsagency.com

480.540.6496

