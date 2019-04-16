SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/b2b?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#b2blt;/agt;--Tallwave,
the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform,
design, build and grow new products and services, received two top
honors at the Arizona Innovation Marketing Association (AZIMA) ten year
anniversary celebration and TIM awards. Named after Sir Timothy
Berners-Lee, the man credited as the father of the Internet, the 2019
TIM Awards recognize the best digital marketers in the state. Britni
Gallello, Tallwave’s senior director of performance marketing, won the
award for Interactive Person of the Year, and Tallwave as an
organization won the award for Digital Presence Design and Development
for its outstanding digital work and results for client Castle Hot
Springs.
“We’re so proud of Britni, who has exhibited progressive, fresh thinking
ever since coming on board with our team,” says Jeffrey Pruitt, CEO of
Tallwave. “Britni’s innovative mindset is regularly noticed and
appreciated within our company’s walls, and it was exciting to see her
talent applauded by such a well-regarded organization as AZIMA as well.
We also were thrilled to get company-wide recognition for our collective
work for Castle Hot Springs. From our perspective, the best awards are
those that demonstrate the results we’ve gotten for our clients, and
that’s what this was all about. We thank you for the honors, AZIMA.”
Tallwave’s work for client Castle Hot Springs stood out from the rest of
the award applicants due to its excellent website design and
development. In addition to the website, the agency also created the
entire digital presence for Castle Hot Springs, including the branding,
logos, colors, and brand voice, all while applying SEO best practices
throughout. This resulted in the site going from zero sessions per week
to six thousand over the past 12 months.
For more information about the AZIMA TIM awards, please visit https://joinazima.org/events/2019-tim-awards/.
