The firm received Best Online Marketing Campaign and Best Online

Search Engine Optimization Campaign awards, as well as the coveted best

workplace award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Marketing--Tallwave,

the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform,

design, build and grow new products and services, today announces it has

been honored with three prestigious awards. Two of these awards come

from the American Marketing Association, which holds its Spectrum Awards

annually to pay tribute to the best and brightest marketers in Arizona

and their exceptional work. Tallwave was awarded top honors in the

Search Engine Optimization category for its work with Mobile Mini, and

the Online Marketing Campaign category for its engagement with a

financial services client and the. Furthermore, Tallwave earned a place

on the list of 125 “Top Companies to Work for in Arizona,” hosted by

azcentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic).

“We went head to head with several other well-known agencies in town for

the AMA awards, and it was an honor to be in the running with them,”

said Jeff Pruitt, founder & CEO of Tallwave. “These campaigns were for

two of our many amazing clients, so we were excited to exceed their

expectations and receive such notable industry accolades for the work. A

big thanks to AMA for the honor.”

Tallwave’s recognition as a top Company to Work for in Arizona is the

result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring

culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and

satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices,

policies, perks and demographics. Tallwave has always placed significant

emphasis on its internal culture, and this award is a testament to how

strongly the leadership team prioritizes employees and their work

environment.

“This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of a very

high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90 percent overall

survey results and an impressive 91 percent overall employee engagement.

This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the

national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US

engagement at about 33 percent favorable,” says Denise Gredler, founder

& CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. “These winners

should be very proud of their Top Companies status, for this presents a

powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”

The “Top Companies" will be published in a special supplement in the

June 16, 2019 issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at www.azcentral.com

and www.BestCompaniesAZ.com.

Also, if you’d like to learn more about the AMA Spectrum awards that

Tallwave received, and see the full list of winners, please visit https://amaphoenix.org/2019-spectrum-awards/.

About Tallwave

Tallwave is a business design and innovation company that helps

companies of all sizes build great products and services and take them

to market. Tallwave provides a full suite of solutions including

strategy, product, and marketing solutions that are laser-focused on

execution and building amazing customer experiences. Tallwave is

headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. Learn more at tallwave.com.

Contacts

Kristin Hege

Kristin@conveycommsagency.com

| 480.540.6496

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles