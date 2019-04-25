SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/b2bmarketing?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#b2bmarketinglt;/agt;--Tallwave,

the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform,

design, build and grow new products and services, today announces it has

moved its offices. Formerly in a space that was around 15,000 square

feet, the company needed to find a home base that would better meet the

needs of its growing staff. The new headquarters is just over 17,000

square feet and is in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, providing a more

central location to accommodate its employees across the valley and

clients who come in for working meetings and workshops. Along with the

move comes plans to hire more team members over the coming years.

“We made a name for ourselves - and a lot of great memories - at our

prior location, but it was time to upgrade the functionality of our

space to prepare for the growth we expect to have over the next few

years,” says Jeffrey Pruitt, CEO of Tallwave. “Moving to this historic

and lively part of Scottsdale is a perfect fit for us, and we’re already

putting the increased space to good use. We have concrete plans in place

for some upcoming strategic hires, and chose our new offices

specifically because they’ll give us flexibility to continue adding the

right people to our team at the right time. This is big for us, and our

trajectory as a company, and it already feels like where we’re meant to

have our office.”

Tallwave has been growing steadily year-over-year, and made the Inc.

list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fourth

year running. The firm also recently earned several Best Places to Work

awards, a Ragan Content Marketing Award and two AZIMA TIM awards. With

these achievements, this office move indicates even more growth and

success is on the horizon for Tallwave.

“The best part of my job is getting to match great companies with spaces

that fit their culture and personality,” said Justin Himelstein of

Transwestern Occupier Services Group. “It’s great to see that Tallwave

is right at home in the growing downtown Scottsdale community.”

