the business design and innovation company that helps brands transform,
design, build and grow new products and services, today announces it has
moved its offices. Formerly in a space that was around 15,000 square
feet, the company needed to find a home base that would better meet the
needs of its growing staff. The new headquarters is just over 17,000
square feet and is in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, providing a more
central location to accommodate its employees across the valley and
clients who come in for working meetings and workshops. Along with the
move comes plans to hire more team members over the coming years.
“We made a name for ourselves - and a lot of great memories - at our
prior location, but it was time to upgrade the functionality of our
space to prepare for the growth we expect to have over the next few
years,” says Jeffrey Pruitt, CEO of Tallwave. “Moving to this historic
and lively part of Scottsdale is a perfect fit for us, and we’re already
putting the increased space to good use. We have concrete plans in place
for some upcoming strategic hires, and chose our new offices
specifically because they’ll give us flexibility to continue adding the
right people to our team at the right time. This is big for us, and our
trajectory as a company, and it already feels like where we’re meant to
have our office.”
Tallwave has been growing steadily year-over-year, and made the Inc.
list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fourth
year running. The firm also recently earned several Best Places to Work
awards, a Ragan Content Marketing Award and two AZIMA TIM awards. With
these achievements, this office move indicates even more growth and
success is on the horizon for Tallwave.
“The best part of my job is getting to match great companies with spaces
that fit their culture and personality,” said Justin Himelstein of
Transwestern Occupier Services Group. “It’s great to see that Tallwave
is right at home in the growing downtown Scottsdale community.”
