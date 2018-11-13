SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TNDM #TNDM--Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin
delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that Kim
Blickenstaff, President and Chief Executive Officer and Leigh Vosseller,
EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 27th
Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in
Scottsdale, AZ at 12:20pm Eastern Time (9:20am Pacific).
The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be
available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be
accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com
in the “Events & Presentations” section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™
Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal
computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem
is based in San Diego, California.
Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark, and t:slim X2 is a
trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2,
and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow
Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Steve Sabicer
714-907-6264
Investor
Contact:
Susan Morrison
858-366-6900 x7005