SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TNDM #TNDM--Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin

delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that Kim

Blickenstaff, President and Chief Executive Officer and Leigh Vosseller,

EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 27th

Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in

Scottsdale, AZ at 12:20pm Eastern Time (9:20am Pacific).

The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be

available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be

accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com

in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)

is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people

with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer

experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to

the design, development and commercialization of products for people

with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™

Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal

computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem

is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark, and t:slim X2 is a

trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2,

and $TNDM.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.

Follow

Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Steve Sabicer

714-907-6264

ssabicer@thesabicergroup.com

Investor

Contact:

Susan Morrison

858-366-6900 x7005

smorrison@tandemdiabetes.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles