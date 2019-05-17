PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A highly regarded multi-family office has made a significant move into
the Phoenix marketplace, bringing on several well-known local
professionals to lead its new presence.
Tarbox Family Office, based in Newport Beach, has opened its Phoenix
office and is ramping up its local operations. The Phoenix office will
serve Arizona-based clients with net worth in excess of $5 million, as
well as supporting client service for the California office and serving
as the hub for all tax services for Tarbox clients.
Tarbox has brought on several seasoned local professionals in the
financial services field for its Phoenix office, including Matthew
Walker and Erin Itkoe. Walker joined as a partner and is the Head of Tax
and Family Office Services. Itkoe recently joined Tarbox as the Director
of Financial Planning. Itkoe has provided comprehensive strategic
solutions to a wide range of clients, their families and related
entities throughout her career.
Walker said he is excited to bring the depth of experience Tarbox Family
Office has to Phoenix and to continue to take wealth management to the
next level.
“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to establish Tarbox’s Phoenix
presence and bring to our clients the exceptional services the firm
offers,” he said. “The response we are already seeing from the industry
and from current and prospective clients is very strong, and we are
looking forward to continuing our growth here in the Valley.”
Tarbox Family Office has built a reputation centered around delivering
long-term investment results complemented by holistic financial planning
for all clients. Founder and CEO Laura Tarbox has served on a number of
national boards and was the CFP program director at the University of
California Irvine for 20 years.
“We are excited about this talented group of people and what they bring
to the table in serving our clients,” Tarbox said. “Our firm is
committed to creating a really enjoyable working experience for our
clients while providing the highest level of financial services and
advising. We are very selective about our growth opportunities, but the
team we’re assembling in Phoenix is really well-positioned to make an
impact in the market.”
Tarbox Family Office was founded in 1985 and has more than $600 million
in assets under management. For more information, visit www.tarbox.com.
