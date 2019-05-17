PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A highly regarded multi-family office has made a significant move into

the Phoenix marketplace, bringing on several well-known local

professionals to lead its new presence.

Tarbox Family Office, based in Newport Beach, has opened its Phoenix

office and is ramping up its local operations. The Phoenix office will

serve Arizona-based clients with net worth in excess of $5 million, as

well as supporting client service for the California office and serving

as the hub for all tax services for Tarbox clients.

Tarbox has brought on several seasoned local professionals in the

financial services field for its Phoenix office, including Matthew

Walker and Erin Itkoe. Walker joined as a partner and is the Head of Tax

and Family Office Services. Itkoe recently joined Tarbox as the Director

of Financial Planning. Itkoe has provided comprehensive strategic

solutions to a wide range of clients, their families and related

entities throughout her career.

Walker said he is excited to bring the depth of experience Tarbox Family

Office has to Phoenix and to continue to take wealth management to the

next level.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to establish Tarbox’s Phoenix

presence and bring to our clients the exceptional services the firm

offers,” he said. “The response we are already seeing from the industry

and from current and prospective clients is very strong, and we are

looking forward to continuing our growth here in the Valley.”

Tarbox Family Office has built a reputation centered around delivering

long-term investment results complemented by holistic financial planning

for all clients. Founder and CEO Laura Tarbox has served on a number of

national boards and was the CFP program director at the University of

California Irvine for 20 years.

“We are excited about this talented group of people and what they bring

to the table in serving our clients,” Tarbox said. “Our firm is

committed to creating a really enjoyable working experience for our

clients while providing the highest level of financial services and

advising. We are very selective about our growth opportunities, but the

team we’re assembling in Phoenix is really well-positioned to make an

impact in the market.”

Tarbox Family Office was founded in 1985 and has more than $600 million

in assets under management. For more information, visit www.tarbox.com.

Contacts

Matt Walker, Partner

949.721.2330 | matt@tarbox.com

