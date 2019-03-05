One of eight Tucson Target stores is preparing to shut its doors, impacting more than 100 employees.
Target’s corporate office confirmed Tuesday that the store at Broadway and Rosemont Boulevard will close on June 1.
The store employs approximately 110 people. All eligible employees will be offered the option to transfer to a different Target store.
The store is two miles east of the El Con location at Broadway and Alvernon Way.
Typically, Target stores are closed as a result of several years of decreasing profitability, a company spokesperson said.
As the closing date nears, select inventory will be marked down.