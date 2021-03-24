Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture

By underpinning its SaaS-based supply chain footprint with Azure, TCPL can combine rich internal and external data from across its digital supply chain assets, allowing the company to gain real-time visibility into issues, take quick resolution actions and plan for scenarios. In APAC, Azure fuels Blue Yonder’s ongoing SaaS momentum allowing its Luminate Planning solutions to deliver a seamless experience for Blue Yonder customers who can then make smarter business decisions that lead to profitable business growth.

“Companies like TCPL add value by integrating the Blue Yonder Luminate Planning solutions with Microsoft Azure,” said Venkat Krishnan, executive director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India. “Luminate Planning helps TCPL tackle a variety of planning needs, ensuring customers have the right products when and where they need them thanks to the enterprise-grade reliability that Microsoft Azure provides.”

